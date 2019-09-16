Comparing of QAD Inc. (QADB) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

This is a contrast between QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) and Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 32 2.77 N/A 0.28 118.74 Arco Platform Limited 39 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for QAD Inc. and Arco Platform Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arco Platform Limited 0.00% -10.3% -8.3%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for QAD Inc. and Arco Platform Limited are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arco Platform Limited 0 1 1 2.50

Meanwhile, Arco Platform Limited’s consensus target price is $52, while its potential upside is 21.13%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.32% of QAD Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Arco Platform Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 76.61% of QAD Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.44% of Arco Platform Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. 0.06% 4.4% 10.03% 5.61% -5.47% 11.86% Arco Platform Limited -1.91% 0.5% 40.17% 75.16% 0% 99.55%

For the past year QAD Inc. has weaker performance than Arco Platform Limited

Summary

QAD Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Arco Platform Limited.

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2018, it had a network consisted of 1,140 partner schools and 405,814 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil.