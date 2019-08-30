Comparing of QAD Inc. (QADA) and salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM)

As Application Software businesses, QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) and salesforce.com inc. (NYSE:CRM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 43 2.38 N/A 0.20 211.47 salesforce.com inc. 156 8.96 N/A 1.53 100.91

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for QAD Inc. and salesforce.com inc. salesforce.com inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than QAD Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. QAD Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than salesforce.com inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 2% salesforce.com inc. 0.00% 7.7% 4%

Risk & Volatility

QAD Inc.’s current beta is 1.09 and it happens to be 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. salesforce.com inc. has a 1.27 beta and it is 27.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of QAD Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, salesforce.com inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. QAD Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than salesforce.com inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for QAD Inc. and salesforce.com inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 salesforce.com inc. 0 1 27 2.96

$52 is QAD Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 29.61%. Competitively salesforce.com inc. has an average price target of $184.04, with potential upside of 19.03%. The information presented earlier suggests that QAD Inc. looks more robust than salesforce.com inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both QAD Inc. and salesforce.com inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.5% and 84.4% respectively. 30.3% are QAD Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.3% of salesforce.com inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. -1.17% 3.21% -7.82% 2.84% -12.67% 9.69% salesforce.com inc. -3.29% 0.29% -4.72% 3.58% 11.93% 12.8%

For the past year QAD Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than salesforce.com inc.

Summary

salesforce.com inc. beats QAD Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through relationship intelligence, and collaborate around sales on desktop and mobile devices, as well as solutions for partner relationship management. It also provides Service Cloud, which enables companies to deliver personalized customer service and support, as well as connects their service agents with customers on various devices; and Marketing Cloud to plan, personalize, and optimize one-to-one customer interactions. In addition, the company offers Commerce Cloud to deliver a digital commerce experience; Community Cloud to create and manage branded digital destinations for customers, partners, and employees; Internet of Things Cloud that provides insights to companies enabling them to sell, service, and market to their customers in personalized ways, as well as engage with them in real time; and Analytics Cloud that enables employees across an organization to explore business data, uncover new insights, make decisions, and take action from various devices. Further, it provides Salesforce Quip, a next-generation productivity solution for teams with a mobile-first strategy to collaborate without email; and Salesforce Platform for building enterprise apps. Additionally, the company offers professional cloud services, such as consulting, deployment, training, user-centric design, and integration to facilitate the adoption of its solutions; and architects and innovation program teams, as well as various education services comprising introductory online courses and advanced architecture certifications. Salesforce.com, inc. offers its services through direct sales; and through consulting firms, systems integrators, and other partners. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.