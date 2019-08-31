Comparing of QAD Inc. (QADA) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

This is a contrast between QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) and Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 43 2.40 N/A 0.20 211.47 Manhattan Associates Inc. 67 9.02 N/A 1.48 57.62

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of QAD Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc. Manhattan Associates Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than QAD Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. QAD Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows QAD Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 2% Manhattan Associates Inc. 0.00% 65.6% 29%

Risk and Volatility

QAD Inc. has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Manhattan Associates Inc.’s 46.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.46 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of QAD Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5. Competitively, Manhattan Associates Inc. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. QAD Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Analyst Ratings

QAD Inc. and Manhattan Associates Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Manhattan Associates Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

QAD Inc. has an average price target of $52, and a 28.33% upside potential. Meanwhile, Manhattan Associates Inc.’s consensus price target is $96, while its potential upside is 16.18%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that QAD Inc. seems more appealing than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 56.5% of QAD Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Manhattan Associates Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 30.3% of QAD Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.5% of Manhattan Associates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. -1.17% 3.21% -7.82% 2.84% -12.67% 9.69% Manhattan Associates Inc. -0.89% 22.16% 27.42% 75.2% 78.81% 100.59%

For the past year QAD Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Manhattan Associates Inc.

Summary

Manhattan Associates Inc. beats QAD Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company operates in three segments: the Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific. It provides supply chain solutions, such as distribution management, transportation management, and visibility solutions; omni-channel central and local solutions; and inventory optimization and planning solutions. The company also offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that offers trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services. In addition, it provides professional services, including solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services; customer training and support services; and software enhancement services. Further, the company provides training and change management services; and resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. It offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.