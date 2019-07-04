Comparing of QAD Inc. (QADA) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) and Instructure Inc. (NYSE:INST). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 43 2.46 N/A 0.44 107.91 Instructure Inc. 42 7.20 N/A -1.36 0.00

Demonstrates QAD Inc. and Instructure Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us QAD Inc. and Instructure Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 3.6% Instructure Inc. 0.00% -36% -16.2%

Volatility and Risk

QAD Inc. has a 1.22 beta, while its volatility is 22.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Instructure Inc.’s beta is 0.5 which is 50.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of QAD Inc. Its rival Instructure Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 1.4 respectively. QAD Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Instructure Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for QAD Inc. and Instructure Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Instructure Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

QAD Inc. has a consensus price target of $52, and a 22.35% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 55.2% of QAD Inc. shares and 88.5% of Instructure Inc. shares. QAD Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 28.5%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Instructure Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. 1.78% 6.58% 12.85% 10.93% 2.79% 21% Instructure Inc. 1.93% -8.04% 8.14% 14.68% -0.7% 14.1%

For the past year QAD Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Instructure Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors QAD Inc. beats Instructure Inc.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutions and companies worldwide. The company offers its platform through a Software-as-a-Service business model. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market; and Bridge for the corporate market to enable its customers in developing, delivering, and managing face-to-face and online learning experiences. The companyÂ’s applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing platform for instructors and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, streamlining workflow, and allowing the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information. Its platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and enhance the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.