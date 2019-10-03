Comparing of QAD Inc. (QADA) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Both QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) are Application Software companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 42 23.03 10.80M 0.20 211.47 Ideanomics Inc. 2 0.00 65.53M -0.12 0.00

Demonstrates QAD Inc. and Ideanomics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) and Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 25,917,926.57% 4.5% 2% Ideanomics Inc. 4,069,428,056.88% -7.6% -2.7%

Risk and Volatility

QAD Inc. has a 1.09 beta, while its volatility is 9.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ideanomics Inc.’s 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.42 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both QAD Inc. and Ideanomics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 56.5% and 3.3% respectively. About 30.3% of QAD Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 48.02% are Ideanomics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. -1.17% 3.21% -7.82% 2.84% -12.67% 9.69% Ideanomics Inc. 4.4% -26.64% 33.8% 62.39% -13.24% 58.76%

For the past year QAD Inc. has weaker performance than Ideanomics Inc.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats Ideanomics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.