Comparing of QAD Inc. (QADA) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

This is a contrast between QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 44 2.51 N/A 0.44 107.91 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 48 9.80 N/A -0.28 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has QAD Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 8.2% 3.6% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of QAD Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. Its competitor Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. QAD Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given QAD Inc. and Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$52 is QAD Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 20.48%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 55.2% of QAD Inc. shares and 70.5% of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares. QAD Inc.’s share held by insiders are 28.5%. Competitively, 0.6% are Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. 1.78% 6.58% 12.85% 10.93% 2.79% 21% Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. 0.66% -3.26% 10.58% 28.09% 37.5% 45.43%

For the past year QAD Inc. was less bullish than Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

Summary

QAD Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Ceridian HCM Holding Inc.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company worldwide. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that address various areas of HCM, including human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. It also provides Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions; Bureau solutions for payroll and payroll-related services; and LifeWorks, an employee engagement platform that delivers employee assistance programs, social recognition, perks and discounts, a private social network, employee and corporate wellness programs, and employee engagement analytics. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is a subsidiary of Ceridian Holding LLC.