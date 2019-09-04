Comparing of QAD Inc. (QADA) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) and Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS). The two are both Application Software companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QAD Inc. 43 2.39 N/A 0.20 211.47 Borqs Technologies Inc. 3 0.34 N/A 0.03 80.65

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of QAD Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc. Borqs Technologies Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to QAD Inc. The company that Currently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. QAD Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Borqs Technologies Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of QAD Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QAD Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 2% Borqs Technologies Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 0.6%

Risk and Volatility

QAD Inc.’s 1.09 beta indicates that its volatility is 9.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s 1.51 beta is the reason why it is 51.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

QAD Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Borqs Technologies Inc. are 1.4 and 1.2 respectively. QAD Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Borqs Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for QAD Inc. and Borqs Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score QAD Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Borqs Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 28.94% for QAD Inc. with average price target of $52.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 56.5% of QAD Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34% of Borqs Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 30.3% of QAD Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 35.38% of Borqs Technologies Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) QAD Inc. -1.17% 3.21% -7.82% 2.84% -12.67% 9.69% Borqs Technologies Inc. -16.66% -21.39% -45.05% 18.48% -68.15% -21.88%

For the past year QAD Inc. has 9.69% stronger performance while Borqs Technologies Inc. has -21.88% weaker performance.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors QAD Inc. beats Borqs Technologies Inc.

QAD Inc. provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes. Its QAD Enterprise Applications include software solutions, such as QAD Financials to manage and control finance and accounting processes; QAD Customer Management for manufacturers to acquire new customers; QAD Manufacturing, which supports manufacturing business processes; QAD Automation Solutions that improve manufacturersÂ’ material transaction processing; QAD Demand and Supply Chain Planning that fulfills materials planning and logistics requirements; QAD Supply Chain Execution that offers tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and QAD Transportation Management to manage and optimize outside carriers for shipments. The companyÂ’s QAD Enterprise Applications also comprise suites, such as QAD Service and Support that handles service calls, manages service queues, and organizes mobile field resources; QAD Enterprise Asset Management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; Action Centers with Embedded Analytics; and QAD Analytics that provides data to measure performance. It also offers QAD Enterprise Quality Management that provides quality management and regulatory compliance solutions; QAD Interoperability, which integrates QAD Enterprise Applications with other non-QAD core business applications; and QAD Internationalization, which supports companies that manufacture and distribute their products worldwide. In addition, it provides customer support, product updates, maintenance, and professional services. The company markets its products through direct and indirect sales channels; and distributors and sales agents. QAD Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

Borqs Technologies, Inc., through BORQS Beijing Ltd., engages in the development of software services and products for Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions in China, India, the United States, and internationally. The company develops wireless smart connected devices and cloud solutions; and provides a range of 2G/3G/4G voice and data services for general consumer usage and Internet-of-things devices, as well as telecom services, such as voice conferencing. It offers its Android platform software products for mobile chipset manufacturers, mobile device OEMs, and mobile operators, as well as mobile connected device solutions for use in enterprise and consumer applications. The company is based in Beijing, China. Borqs Technologies, Inc. is a subsidiary of Borqs Hong Kong Limited.