Comparing of Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) and Its Competitors

As Business Software & Services company, Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) is competing with its peers based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Q2 Holdings Inc. has 96.5% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 71.26% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Q2 Holdings Inc. has 2.8% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 8.16% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Q2 Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q2 Holdings Inc. 0.00% -30.90% -10.80% Industry Average 11.56% 33.69% 7.68%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Q2 Holdings Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net profit and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Q2 Holdings Inc. N/A 70 0.00 Industry Average 472.69M 4.09B 57.47

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Q2 Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Q2 Holdings Inc. 1 3 5 2.56 Industry Average 1.33 1.41 3.19 2.63

$72.71 is the average price target of Q2 Holdings Inc., with a potential downside of -8.96%. As a group, Business Software & Services companies have a potential upside of 22.05%. Given Q2 Holdings Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Q2 Holdings Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Q2 Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Q2 Holdings Inc. 0.21% 4.01% 8.52% 38.37% 35.83% 61.19% Industry Average 2.27% 8.83% 20.30% 35.46% 51.17% 43.89%

For the past year Q2 Holdings Inc. has stronger performance than Q2 Holdings Inc.’s peers.

Liquidity

Q2 Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 2.1. Competitively, Q2 Holdings Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.93 and has 1.89 Quick Ratio. Q2 Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Q2 Holdings Inc.’s peers.

Volatility & Risk

Q2 Holdings Inc. has a beta of 1.37 and its 37.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Q2 Holdings Inc.’s rivals are 6.97% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.07 beta.

Dividends

Q2 Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2online, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Risk & Fraud Analytics, a security analytics solution for customers to detect and block suspect transactions in digital banking solutions; Q2 Corporate to support RCFIs to attract and retain larger commercial accounts; and Q2 SMART, a targeting and messaging platform that allows customers to analyze account holder data. It also provides Q2mobility App to access, engage, and complete banking transactions, such as adding and managing payees, transferring funds, executing single or recurring payments, viewing e-statements or check images, and managing other general banking services through mobile and tablet devices; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2text, a mobile solution, which enables digital banking activities through the text messaging function of the device. In addition, the company offers Q2voice, a voice-based solution for telephones; Q2themes, a personalization solution for customizing digital banking services through personal, local, loyalty, and audience-specific themes, such as language preferences, font styles, and designs specific; and Q2clarity, an analytics solution for Q2online customers. Further, it provides Centrix Dispute Tracking System, an electronic transaction dispute management solution; Centrix Payments I.Q. System, an ACH file monitoring and risk reporting solution; and Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System, a fraud prevention tool. The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.