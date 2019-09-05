Comparing of Pzena Investment Management Inc (PZN) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Pzena Investment Management Inc (NYSE:PZN) and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund (NYSE:FIV). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pzena Investment Management Inc 9 3.62 N/A 0.73 11.23 First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 9 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Pzena Investment Management Inc and First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pzena Investment Management Inc 0.00% 48.7% 8.6% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 63.4% of Pzena Investment Management Inc shares and 3.91% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares. About 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management Inc’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 63.79% of First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pzena Investment Management Inc 4.36% -5.57% -18.44% 0.73% -10.05% -0.9% First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund -0.34% 0.56% -0.67% 0.22% -3.78% 7.99%

For the past year Pzena Investment Management Inc has -0.9% weaker performance while First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund has 7.99% stronger performance.

Summary

Pzena Investment Management Inc beats First Trust Senior Floating Rate 2022 Target Term Fund on 5 of the 7 factors.

Pzena Investment Management, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets. Pzena Investment Management, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York City with additional offices in Melbourne, Australia and London, United Kingdom.