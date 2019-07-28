Comparing of Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) and DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS)

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) and DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ:DRYS) compete against each other in the Shipping sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pyxis Tankers Inc. 1 0.79 N/A -0.39 0.00 DryShips Inc. 4 1.85 N/A 0.22 17.17

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Pyxis Tankers Inc. and DryShips Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pyxis Tankers Inc. 0.00% -18.3% -6.8% DryShips Inc. 0.00% 3.2% 2.1%

Volatility & Risk

Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 205.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -1.05 beta. DryShips Inc.’s 71.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.29 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pyxis Tankers Inc. are 0.3 and 0.3. Competitively, DryShips Inc. has 3.6 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. DryShips Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Pyxis Tankers Inc. and DryShips Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0.4% and 1.1% respectively. About 81.86% of Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 83.35% are DryShips Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pyxis Tankers Inc. -0.84% -15.71% 15.77% -46.85% -3.11% 18.33% DryShips Inc. -2.54% -14.32% -25.49% -34.31% -0.78% -32.21%

For the past year Pyxis Tankers Inc. had bullish trend while DryShips Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

DryShips Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Pyxis Tankers Inc.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals. As of March 24, 2017, the company operated a fleet of six double hull product tankers. Pyxis Tankers Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

DryShips Inc. owns and operates ocean going cargo vessels worldwide. It operates through two segments, Drybulk and Offshore Support. The Drybulk segment offers drybulk commodities transportation services for the steel, electric utility, construction, and agri-food industries. The Offshore Support segment provides its services to the global offshore energy industry. As of September 12, 2017, the company owned a fleet of 13 Panamax drybulk vessels; 4 Newcastlemax drybulk vessels; 5 Kamsarmax drybulk vessels; 1 very large crude carrier; 2 Aframax tankers; 1 Suezmax tanker; 2 very large gas carriers; and 6 offshore support vessels, comprising 2 platform supply and 4 oil spill recovery vessels. DryShips Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.