Comparing of PVH Corp. (PVH) and Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA)

As Textile – Apparel Clothing businesses, PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) and Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PVH Corp. 104 0.56 N/A 8.12 10.96 Under Armour Inc. 20 1.54 N/A 0.01 1452.86

Demonstrates PVH Corp. and Under Armour Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Under Armour Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than PVH Corp. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. PVH Corp.’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Under Armour Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PVH Corp. and Under Armour Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PVH Corp. 0.00% 11.4% 5.3% Under Armour Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for PVH Corp. and Under Armour Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PVH Corp. 1 2 6 2.67 Under Armour Inc. 1 0 2 2.67

PVH Corp.’s upside potential is 69.59% at a $121.22 average target price. On the other hand, Under Armour Inc.’s potential upside is 40.13% and its average target price is $23.5. The information presented earlier suggests that PVH Corp. looks more robust than Under Armour Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PVH Corp. and Under Armour Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 99.4% and 67.89%. About 1% of PVH Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 15.56% of Under Armour Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PVH Corp. -0.33% -6.66% -30.7% -19.42% -42% -4.34% Under Armour Inc. -16.05% -7.84% 3.35% 7% 8.89% 25.79%

For the past year PVH Corp. had bearish trend while Under Armour Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors PVH Corp. beats Under Armour Inc.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails menÂ’s and womenÂ’s apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products. The company offers its products under its own brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, WarnerÂ’s, Olga, and Eagle; and licensed brands comprising Speedo, Geoffrey Beene, Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Sean John, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Michael Kors Collection, and Chaps, as well as various other licensed and private label brands. It also licenses its own brands over various products. The company distributes its products at wholesale in department, chain, specialty, mass market, club, off-price, and independent stores; and through company-operated full-price specialty and outlet stores, as well as through e-commerce sites. PVH Corp. was founded in 1881 and is based in New York, New York.