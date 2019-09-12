Comparing of PVH Corp. (PVH) and Delta Apparel Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA)

Both PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) and Delta Apparel Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) compete on a level playing field in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PVH Corp. 101 0.68 N/A 8.12 10.96 Delta Apparel Inc. 23 0.40 N/A 0.98 19.47

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of PVH Corp. and Delta Apparel Inc. Delta Apparel Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than PVH Corp. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. PVH Corp. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delta Apparel Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of PVH Corp. and Delta Apparel Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PVH Corp. 0.00% 11.4% 5.3% Delta Apparel Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.1%

Risk & Volatility

PVH Corp. has a beta of 1.39 and its 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Delta Apparel Inc. has beta of 0.19 which is 81.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

PVH Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.5 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Delta Apparel Inc. are 2.8 and 0.7 respectively. Delta Apparel Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PVH Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

PVH Corp. and Delta Apparel Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PVH Corp. 1 3 6 2.60 Delta Apparel Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PVH Corp. has an average target price of $107.2, and a 19.19% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PVH Corp. and Delta Apparel Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.4% and 67%. PVH Corp.’s share owned by insiders are 1%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.4% of Delta Apparel Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PVH Corp. -0.33% -6.66% -30.7% -19.42% -42% -4.34% Delta Apparel Inc. -1.91% -18.25% -21.29% -19.76% 13.54% 10.5%

For the past year PVH Corp. has -4.34% weaker performance while Delta Apparel Inc. has 10.5% stronger performance.

Summary

PVH Corp. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Delta Apparel Inc.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails menÂ’s and womenÂ’s apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products. The company offers its products under its own brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, WarnerÂ’s, Olga, and Eagle; and licensed brands comprising Speedo, Geoffrey Beene, Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Sean John, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Michael Kors Collection, and Chaps, as well as various other licensed and private label brands. It also licenses its own brands over various products. The company distributes its products at wholesale in department, chain, specialty, mass market, club, off-price, and independent stores; and through company-operated full-price specialty and outlet stores, as well as through e-commerce sites. PVH Corp. was founded in 1881 and is based in New York, New York.