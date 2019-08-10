Comparing of Puyi Inc. (PUYI) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)

As Asset Management businesses, Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi Inc. 8 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Demonstrates Puyi Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Puyi Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Puyi Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 51.35% respectively. Competitively, 0.07% are Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8%

For the past year Puyi Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.