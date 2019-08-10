Comparing of Puyi Inc. (PUYI) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF)

As Asset Management businesses, Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Puyi Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Demonstrates Puyi Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Puyi Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Puyi Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Puyi Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 51.35% respectively. Competitively, 0.07% are Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Puyi Inc.
|1.88%
|-6.74%
|94.17%
|0%
|0%
|91.18%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
For the past year Puyi Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund.
