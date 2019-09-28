Comparing of Puyi Inc. (PUYI) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Puyi Inc. (NASDAQ:PUYI) and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. (NYSE:CORR) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puyi Inc. 7 0.00 6.84M 0.00 0.00 CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 46 12.58 11.84M 1.20 33.70

Table 1 highlights Puyi Inc. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Puyi Inc. and CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puyi Inc. 91,321,762.35% 0% 0% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. 25,611,075.06% 9.2% 4.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Puyi Inc. shares and 62.8% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. shares. Comparatively, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. has 0.79% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puyi Inc. 1.88% -6.74% 94.17% 0% 0% 91.18% CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. -0.49% 2.61% 5.89% 13.52% 7.58% 22.34%

For the past year Puyi Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc.

Summary

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Puyi Inc.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust externally managed by Corridor InfraTrust Management, LLC. The trust primarily owns midstream and downstream U.S. energy infrastructure assets subject to long-term triple net participating leases with energy companies. The assets include pipelines, storage tanks, transmission lines and gathering systems. It was previously known as Tortoise Capital Resources Corp. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. was formed on September 8, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.