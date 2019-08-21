Comparing of Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU) and Its Competitors

As Conglomerates company, Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pure Acquisition Corp. has 20% of its shares held by institutional investors vs. an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand Pure Acquisition Corp. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Pure Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Pure Acquisition Corp. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. N/A 11 93.86 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Pure Acquisition Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With currently lower P/E ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of current ratings for Pure Acquisition Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pure Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.50

The potential upside of the rivals is -38.47%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pure Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 0.66% 3.28% 3.98% 0% 1.9% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pure Acquisition Corp. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Pure Acquisition Corp.’s peers have 2.89 and 2.72 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pure Acquisition Corp.’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pure Acquisition Corp.

Dividends

Pure Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pure Acquisition Corp.’s peers show that they’re better in 7 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.