Comparing of Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU)

Since Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 11 0.00 N/A 0.11 93.86 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pure Acquisition Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Pure Acquisition Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pure Acquisition Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20% and 79.4%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.09% 0.66% 3.28% 3.98% 0% 1.9% 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. -2.91% 3.59% 6.27% 0% 0% 6.38%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors Pure Acquisition Corp. beats 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.