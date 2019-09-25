Comparing of Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQU) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU)

Since Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQU) and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JFKKU) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.11
|93.86
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.01
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pure Acquisition Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Pure Acquisition Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Pure Acquisition Corp. and 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 20% and 79.4%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.09%
|0.66%
|3.28%
|3.98%
|0%
|1.9%
|8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
|-2.91%
|3.59%
|6.27%
|0%
|0%
|6.38%
For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 5 factors Pure Acquisition Corp. beats 8i Enterprises Acquisition Corp.
