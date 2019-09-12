Comparing of Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQ) and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Since Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 104.85 Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 7 0.98 N/A -0.21 0.00

Demonstrates Pure Acquisition Corp. and Priority Technology Holdings Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares and 8.1% of Priority Technology Holdings Inc. shares. Competitively, 72.4% are Priority Technology Holdings Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 1.09% 3.14% 0% 3.35% Priority Technology Holdings Inc. 0.65% 2.11% 29.33% 14.79% -26.72% -3%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp. has 3.35% stronger performance while Priority Technology Holdings Inc. has -3% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Pure Acquisition Corp. beats Priority Technology Holdings Inc.

Priority Holdings, LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Georgia.