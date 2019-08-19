Comparing of Pure Acquisition Corp. (PACQ) and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC)

We will be comparing the differences between Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:CNAC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pure Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.10 104.85 Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.15 71.72

In table 1 we can see Pure Acquisition Corp. and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Pure Acquisition Corp. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Pure Acquisition Corp.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Pure Acquisition Corp. and Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pure Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.54% of Pure Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.85% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 18.66% of Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pure Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.1% 1.09% 3.14% 0% 3.35% Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. 0.19% 0.58% 1.63% 3.28% 7.44% 1.86%

For the past year Pure Acquisition Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Constellation Alpha Capital Corp.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Constellation Alpha Capital Corp. beats Pure Acquisition Corp.