Comparing of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

We will be comparing the differences between Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 26 1.74 N/A -3.00 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 6.72 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.62 beta indicates that Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 38.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.71 beta which is 71.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. On the competitive side is, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to .

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 9.41% and its average price target is $5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares and 72% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 11.2% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.23% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24.76% 24.76% 33.33% 8.99% -32.4% 45.86%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.