Comparing of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO)

This is a contrast between Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 26 1.62 N/A -3.00 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -32.6% -31.5%

Volatility & Risk

Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.62 beta. From a competition point of view, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has a 2.19 beta which is 119.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Catalyst Biosciences Inc. are 24.9 and 24.9 respectively. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 74%. Insiders held 11.2% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -3.79% -4.11% -1.71% -14.81% -67.54% 9.38%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -18.48% weaker performance while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 9.38% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Catalyst Biosciences Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.