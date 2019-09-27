Comparing of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 11 -0.02 30.92M -2.61 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 57 0.79 4.23M 2.79 20.85

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Puma Biotechnology Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Puma Biotechnology Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 281,859,617.14% -245.2% -37.9% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 7,427,568.04% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.69. In other hand, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has beta of 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

2.5 and 2.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Puma Biotechnology Inc. Its rival BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 27.1 and 27.1 respectively. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Puma Biotechnology Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.8% and 59.8%. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.