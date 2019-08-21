Comparing of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

We are contrasting Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 23 1.49 N/A -2.61 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares and 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares. About 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year Benitec Biopharma Limited has weaker performance than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.