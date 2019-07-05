Comparing of Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Both Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puma Biotechnology Inc. 26 1.75 N/A -3.00 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 178.93 N/A -3.87 0.00

In table 1 we can see Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -258.2% -51.2% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Risk and Volatility

Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 38.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 0.62. Albireo Pharma Inc. has a 1.73 beta and it is 73.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 3. Competitively, Albireo Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 15.5 and has 15.5 Quick Ratio. Albireo Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Puma Biotechnology Inc. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Albireo Pharma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $62 consensus price target and a 97.89% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 75.7% of Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 11.2% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puma Biotechnology Inc. -44.74% -51.02% -37.89% -29.01% -68% -18.48% Albireo Pharma Inc. 4.41% 18.46% 45.62% 46.52% 22.72% 54.34%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend while Albireo Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Albireo Pharma Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.