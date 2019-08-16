Comparing of Pulse Biosciences Inc. (PLSE) and Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT)

As Medical Instruments & Supplies companies, Pulse Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) and Microbot Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:MBOT) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulse Biosciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.17 0.00 Microbot Medical Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.45 0.00

Demonstrates Pulse Biosciences Inc. and Microbot Medical Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pulse Biosciences Inc. and Microbot Medical Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -82.6% -75.5% Microbot Medical Inc. 0.00% -123.2% -86.6%

Liquidity

17.1 and 17.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pulse Biosciences Inc. Its rival Microbot Medical Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3 and 3 respectively. Pulse Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Microbot Medical Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Pulse Biosciences Inc. and Microbot Medical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Microbot Medical Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Microbot Medical Inc. has a consensus price target of $10, with potential upside of 79.21%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Pulse Biosciences Inc. and Microbot Medical Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 9.4% and 24.7%. 0.9% are Pulse Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 20.62% of Microbot Medical Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulse Biosciences Inc. 0.69% 1.01% 14.56% 1.16% -5.02% 13.96% Microbot Medical Inc. -5.34% 36.29% -12.09% -16.85% -24.11% 301.74%

For the past year Pulse Biosciences Inc. was less bullish than Microbot Medical Inc.

Summary

Pulse Biosciences Inc. beats Microbot Medical Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc., a medical technology company, develops therapeutic tissue treatment platform based on its proprietary nano-pulse stimulation (NPS) technology. Its NPS is a non-thermal, precise, and focal drug-free tissue treatment technology that initiates cell death within treated tissue used in dermatology/aesthetics, oncology, minimally invasive ablation, and veterinary applications. The company was formerly known as Electroblate, Inc. and changed its name to Pulse Biosciences, Inc. in December 2015. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Microbot Medical Inc., a pre-clinical medical device company, researches, designs, and develops next generation micro-robotics assisted medical technologies targeting the minimally invasive surgery space. The companyÂ’s product candidates include Self Cleaning Shunt for the treatment of hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus; and TipCAT, a semi-disposable, flexible, and self-propelled endoscope for use in colonoscopy procedures, as well as ViRob, a revolutionary autonomous crawling micro-robot technology, which can be controlled remotely or within the body. Microbot Medical Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Yokneam, Israel.