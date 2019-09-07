Comparing of Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Vital Therapies Inc. (:)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Vital Therapies Inc. (:). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.56 N/A -3.98 0.00 Vital Therapies Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

In table 1 we can see Pulmatrix Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pulmatrix Inc. and Vital Therapies Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% Vital Therapies Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares and 18.7% of Vital Therapies Inc. shares. 6.2% are Pulmatrix Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.32% are Vital Therapies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Vital Therapies Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Vital Therapies Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Vital Therapies, Inc., a biotherapeutic company, focuses on developing a human hepatic cell-based therapy targeting the treatment of acute forms of liver failure in the United States. Its ELAD system is an extracorporeal human allogeneic cellular liver therapy that is in Phase III clinical trials to allow the patientÂ’s own liver to potentially regenerate to a healthy state or to stabilize the patient until transplant. The company was formerly known as Vitagen Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Vital Therapies, Inc. in June 2003. Vital Therapies, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.