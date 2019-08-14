Comparing of Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Sesen Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.38 N/A -3.98 0.00 Sesen Bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% Sesen Bio Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -31.5%

Risk & Volatility

Pulmatrix Inc.’s current beta is 1.33 and it happens to be 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Sesen Bio Inc.’s 35.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.65 beta.

Liquidity

Pulmatrix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Sesen Bio Inc. which has a 6.4 Current Ratio and a 6.4 Quick Ratio. Sesen Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pulmatrix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares and 31.6% of Sesen Bio Inc. shares. About 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 6.56% are Sesen Bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Sesen Bio Inc. 0% -18.54% 0% 73% -28.49% -13.38%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. was more bearish than Sesen Bio Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Sesen Bio Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Sesen Bio, Inc., a late-stage clinical company, develops next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. It develops its products based on its Targeted Protein Therapeutics (TPTs) platform. The company's lead product candidate is Vicinium, a fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. It also develops Vicinium in combination with Durvalumab, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; and Vicinium in combination with AstraZeneca's checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck. In addition, the company is developing systemically-administered TPTs, including VB6-845d for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sesen Bio, Inc. in May 2018. Sesen Bio, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.