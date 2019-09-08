Comparing of Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.56 N/A -3.98 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 127 18.72 N/A -5.94 0.00

Table 1 highlights Pulmatrix Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Pulmatrix Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -26.7%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.33 shows that Pulmatrix Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand, has 1.97 beta which makes it 97.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Pulmatrix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12.2 and has 11.1 Quick Ratio. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Pulmatrix Inc. and Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 10 3.00

On the other hand, Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 132.21% and its average target price is $199.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.9% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.3% of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. -0.37% -4.95% 28.76% 14.56% 29.09% 36.4%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. has -63.77% weaker performance while Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. has 36.4% stronger performance.

Summary

Sarepta Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD. The company has a strategic alliance with Nationwide Children's Hospital for the advancement of microdystrophin gene therapy program under the research and option agreement, as well as Galgt2 gene therapy program under the license agreement; Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc to explore a combination drug treatment approach for DMD under the research collaboration agreement; and CharleyÂ’s Fund, Inc. to support the development of product candidates using its proprietary exon-skipping technologies under the research agreement. It also has a license agreement with the University of Western Australia for treatment of DMD by inducing the skipping of certain exons; collaboration and license agreement with Summit (Oxford) Ltd. for the development of ezutromid, an utrophin modulator which is in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of DMD; and a gene therapy research collaboration with Genethon to develop treatments for Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company distributes its products through a network of specialty distributors and specialty pharmacies in the United States. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.