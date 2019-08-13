Comparing of Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO)

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. (NASDAQ:PHIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.46 N/A -3.98 0.00 Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. N/A 63.52 N/A -1.01 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Pulmatrix Inc. and Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 0.00% -95.7% -74.6%

Risk & Volatility

Pulmatrix Inc. has a 1.33 beta, while its volatility is 33.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. on the other hand, has 1.82 beta which makes it 82.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp.’s Current Ratio is 8.5 and its Quick Ratio is 8.5. Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pulmatrix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares and 10.9% of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 5.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. 2.34% 2.63% -17.02% 9.24% -72.54% 18.22%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. has -63.77% weaker performance while Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. has 18.22% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp. beats Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.