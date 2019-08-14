Comparing of Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

Both Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.34 N/A -3.98 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.40 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Pulmatrix Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -175.4% -83.4%

Risk and Volatility

Pulmatrix Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.33 beta. Competitively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 349.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 4.49 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. Its competitor NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pulmatrix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pulmatrix Inc. and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.6% and 1.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 55.2% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 18.58% -22.54% 36.04% -29.84% -40.44% 73.42%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. has -63.77% weaker performance while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 73.42% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.