Comparing of Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 0.00 18.52M -3.98 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 5 0.00 11.53M -2.49 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 2,149,489,322.19% -159.3% -125% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 250,821,205.60% -41.9% -39.2%

Liquidity

Pulmatrix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Menlo Therapeutics Inc. which has a 11.8 Current Ratio and a 11.8 Quick Ratio. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Pulmatrix Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.3% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Pulmatrix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.2%. Competitively, 19.1% are Menlo Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01%

Summary

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.