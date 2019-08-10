Comparing of Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Its Rivals

As Biotechnology company, Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) is competing with its competitors based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pulmatrix Inc. has 19.6% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Pulmatrix Inc. has 6.2% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Pulmatrix Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.30% -125.00% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Pulmatrix Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Pulmatrix Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Pulmatrix Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.14 1.91 2.71 2.85

The potential upside of the competitors is 137.53%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Pulmatrix Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. had bearish trend while Pulmatrix Inc.’s rivals had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc.’s rivals have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Pulmatrix Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pulmatrix Inc.

Risk and Volatility

Pulmatrix Inc. has a beta of 1.33 and its 33.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Pulmatrix Inc.’s rivals are 76.75% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.77 beta.

Dividends

Pulmatrix Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Pulmatrix Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 4 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.