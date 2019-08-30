Comparing of Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON)

Both Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.64 N/A -3.98 0.00 Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7 192.20 N/A -2.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Pulmatrix Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Pulmatrix Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -238.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. is 0.9 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.9 while its Quick Ratio is 5.9. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Pulmatrix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Pulmatrix Inc. and Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 19.6% and 9.2% respectively. Pulmatrix Inc.’s share held by insiders are 6.2%. Insiders Competitively, held 5.8% of Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.56% -18.8% -17.7% -1.77% 0% -0.49%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. was more bearish than Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.