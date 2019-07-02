Comparing of Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -5.63 0.00 Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 N/A -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Pulmatrix Inc. and Biofrontera AG.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -168.5% -125.9% Biofrontera AG 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pulmatrix Inc. and Biofrontera AG has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.5% and 2.04%. About 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Biofrontera AG has 0.04% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. 4.76% 1.85% 35.77% -72.64% -75.82% -54.19% Biofrontera AG -6.73% 18.69% 17.93% 7.19% 0% 25.68%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. has -54.19% weaker performance while Biofrontera AG has 25.68% stronger performance.

Summary

Biofrontera AG beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.