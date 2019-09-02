Comparing of Pulmatrix Inc. (PULM) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pulmatrix Inc. 1 3.66 N/A -3.98 0.00 Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 761.66 N/A -1.12 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Pulmatrix Inc. and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Pulmatrix Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) and Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pulmatrix Inc. 0.00% -159.3% -125% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8%

Risk & Volatility

Pulmatrix Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 33.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.33 beta. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s 2.43 beta is the reason why it is 143.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Pulmatrix Inc. Its rival Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pulmatrix Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 19.6% of Pulmatrix Inc. shares and 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares. About 6.2% of Pulmatrix Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has 11.22% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Pulmatrix Inc. -3.12% -7.99% -14.71% -51.26% -81.09% -63.77% Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71%

For the past year Pulmatrix Inc. had bearish trend while Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Pulmatrix Inc. on 7 of the 7 factors.

Pulmatrix, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. The companyÂ’s proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for rare diseases, including PUR1900, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with cystic fibrosis, as well as PUR1500, an inhaled product for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). It is also developing PUR0200, a branded generic in clinical development for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company has an alliance with Celdara to develop an inhaled biologic to treat IPF. Pulmatrix, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.