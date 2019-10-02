Comparing of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 0.00 3.76M 0.08 34.58 WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 13 1.80 N/A 2.46 5.71

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. WhiteHorse Finance Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. The business with a higher P/E ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than WhiteHorse Finance Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and WhiteHorse Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 148,452,305.75% 0% 0% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.31% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.75% of WhiteHorse Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16% WhiteHorse Finance Inc. -0.57% 2.11% -3.11% 0.5% -4.3% 10.22%

For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance while WhiteHorse Finance Inc. has 10.22% stronger performance.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance Inc. beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.