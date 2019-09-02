Comparing of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

Both Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.21 N/A 0.08 34.58 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 12 4.87 N/A 0.40 29.30

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s potential upside is 14.04% and its average price target is $13.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 38.66% respectively. Comparatively, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has 0.98% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16% PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. 0.17% 0.95% -11.01% -8.74% -11.45% 1.7%

For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance while PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has 1.7% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. beats Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S. companies. The fund typically invests between $2 million and $20 million. The fund also invests in equity securities, such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments. It primarily invests between $10 million and $50 million in investments in senior secured loans and mezzanine debt. It seeks to invest in companies not rated by national rating agencies. The companies if rated would be between BB and CCC under the Standard & Poor's system. The fund invests 30% is invested in non-qualifying assets like investments in public companies whose securities are not thinly traded or do not have a market capitalization of less than $250 million, securities of middle-market companies located outside of the United States, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, private equity, securities of public companies that are not thinly traded, and investment companies as defined in the 1940 Act. Under normal conditions, the fund expects atleast 80 percent of its net assets plus any borrowings for investment purposes to be invested in Floating Rate Loans and investments with similar economic characteristics, including cash equivalents invested in money market funds. It expects to represent 65 percent of its portfolio through senior secured loans. In case of floating rate loans, it holds investments for a period of three to ten years.