Comparing of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD)

Since Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.21 N/A 0.08 34.58 Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 30.57%. Competitively, Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has 0.05% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16% Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund 0% -1.48% -3.52% -0.26% -7.86% 7.19%

For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance while Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund has 7.19% stronger performance.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund.