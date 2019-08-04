Comparing of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)

As Asset Management companies, Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|3
|5.65
|N/A
|0.08
|34.58
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 35.63% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|12.19%
|1.41%
|-3.82%
|-50.09%
|0%
|-52.16%
|Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund
|0.13%
|-0.22%
|-0.43%
|2.43%
|-0.25%
|3.58%
For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance while Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has 3.58% stronger performance.
Summary
Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.
