Comparing of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)

As Asset Management companies, Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.65 N/A 0.08 34.58 Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (NYSE:JLS)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 35.63% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16% Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund 0.13% -0.22% -0.43% 2.43% -0.25% 3.58%

For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. has -52.16% weaker performance while Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund has 3.58% stronger performance.

Summary

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund.