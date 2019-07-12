Comparing of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX)

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 4 5.82 N/A 0.04 72.75 Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 20 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 0.46% respectively. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has 41.82% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 1.6% 2.83% -38.22% 0% 0% -51.49% Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust 0.54% -0.91% 4.5% 12.46% 5.67% 8.28%

For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust had bullish trend.

Summary

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust on 4 of the 6 factors.