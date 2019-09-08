Comparing of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Both Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and Cohen & Steers Inc. (NYSE:CNS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.87 N/A 0.08 34.58 Cohen & Steers Inc. 49 6.46 N/A 2.52 20.79

In table 1 we can see Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Cohen & Steers Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Cohen & Steers Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Cohen & Steers Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Cohen & Steers Inc. 0.00% 42% 25.6%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and Cohen & Steers Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 45.4% respectively. Comparatively, Cohen & Steers Inc. has 8.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16% Cohen & Steers Inc. -0.27% 1% 4.53% 40.89% 34.28% 52.59%

For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while Cohen & Steers Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cohen & Steers Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Central, Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; and Seattle, Washington.