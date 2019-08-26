Comparing of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)

Both Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|3
|5.21
|N/A
|0.08
|34.58
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd.
|12.19%
|1.41%
|-3.82%
|-50.09%
|0%
|-52.16%
|AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund
|-1.07%
|1.69%
|1.09%
|8.96%
|-2.02%
|20.06%
For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund had bullish trend.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.
