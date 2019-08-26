Comparing of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (PHCF) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)

Both Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 3 5.21 N/A 0.08 34.58 AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. and AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 31.17% of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. 12.19% 1.41% -3.82% -50.09% 0% -52.16% AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund -1.07% 1.69% 1.09% 8.96% -2.02% 20.06%

For the past year Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. had bearish trend while AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund had bullish trend.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co. Ltd. beats AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund.