Comparing of Public Storage (PSA) and Its Competitors

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is a company in the REIT – Industrial industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.1% of Public Storage’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.62% of all REIT – Industrial’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Public Storage has 9.9% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 6.01% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Public Storage and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Storage 58,894,373.15% 30.20% 13.90% Industry Average 8.96% 24.76% 5.21%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Public Storage and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Public Storage 149.15M 253 28.17 Industry Average 58.06M 648.34M 137.22

Public Storage has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Public Storage and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Storage 1 5 1 2.14 Industry Average 1.00 1.71 1.60 2.63

With consensus target price of $241.57, Public Storage has a potential downside of -2.13%. The competitors have a potential upside of 60.22%. The analysts’ belief based on the data shown earlier is that Public Storage is looking more favorable than its peers.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Public Storage and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Public Storage 0.23% 2.67% 9.35% 15.46% 13.17% 19.93% Industry Average 1.43% 3.17% 6.84% 17.07% 31.01% 29.92%

Risk and Volatility

Public Storage has a beta of 0.19 and its 81.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Public Storage’s competitors are 40.78% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.59 beta.

Dividends

Public Storage does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Public Storage is an equity real estate investment trust. It invests in real estate markets of United States and Europe. The firm acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities which offer storage spaces for lease on a month-to-month basis, for personal and business use. It also reinsures policies against losses to goods stored by customers in self-storage facilities, and sell merchandise, primarily locks and cardboard boxes. The firm was formerly known as Public Storage Inc. Public Storage was founded in 1971 and is based in Glendale, California.