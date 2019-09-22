Comparing of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (PEG) and TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) and TransAlta Corporation (NYSE:TAC) compete against each other in the Diversified Utilities sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated 59 3.08 N/A 3.12 18.34 TransAlta Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -1.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated and TransAlta Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated and TransAlta Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated 0.00% 11% 3.5% TransAlta Corporation 0.00% -17.6% -4%

Volatility and Risk

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s current beta is 0.36 and it happens to be 64.00% less volatile than S&P 500. TransAlta Corporation’s 21.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.21 beta.

Liquidity

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TransAlta Corporation are 1.6 and 1.3 respectively. TransAlta Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated and TransAlta Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated 0 1 4 2.80 TransAlta Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a consensus target price of $65.2, and a 5.50% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.2% of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.7% of TransAlta Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s shares. Comparatively, TransAlta Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated -3.76% -2.17% -2.77% 7.32% 12.04% 9.8% TransAlta Corporation -2.24% -4.97% -8.11% 13.33% 9.69% 48.54%

For the past year Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has weaker performance than TransAlta Corporation

Summary

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors TransAlta Corporation.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers. As of December 31, 2017, it had electric transmission and distribution system of 24,000 circuit miles and 853,000 poles; and 18,000 miles of gas mains, 12 gas distribution headquarters, 2 sub-headquarters, and 1 meter shop. This segment also owns and operates 50 switching stations with an aggregate installed capacity of 36,023 megavolt-amperes (MVA), as well as 244 substations with an aggregate installed capacity of 8,250 MVA; and 4 electric distribution headquarters and 5 sub-headquarters, as well as 58 natural gas metering and regulating stations. The Power segment operates nuclear, coal, gas, oil-fired, solar, and renewable generation facilities. As of December 31, 2017, it had an installed fossil and nuclear generating capacity of approximately 10,562 megawatts. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. The company operates through eight segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. It generates and markets electricity through various generation facilities. The company has an aggregate net ownership interest of approximately 8,716 megawatts of generating capacity. TransAlta Corporation was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.