Comparing of PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Both PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 37 9.68 N/A -3.52 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 2 124.00 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.92 beta means PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 92.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Otonomy Inc. has a 2.42 beta which is 142.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$48 is PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 10.45%. Competitively Otonomy Inc. has an average target price of $5, with potential upside of 96.08%. Based on the data shown earlier, Otonomy Inc. is looking more favorable than PTC Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.9% and 65.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.2% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.28% of Otonomy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 4.37% 5.32% 35.99% 19.64% 37.15% 17.69% Otonomy Inc. -6.17% 3.58% 40.29% 16.53% -36.48% 56.22%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Otonomy Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Otonomy Inc. beats PTC Therapeutics Inc.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.