Comparing of PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)

PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC Therapeutics Inc. 41 9.05 N/A -3.52 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -414.1% -120.4%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.74 beta means PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 74.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s 26.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.26 beta.

Liquidity

PTC Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.2. Competitively, Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.6 and has 2.6 Quick Ratio. PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 1.89% for PTC Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $43.67. Competitively the consensus price target of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is $15.5, which is potential 101.56% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. looks more robust than PTC Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PTC Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.61% and 22.1%. 0.3% are PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 58.2% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 3.58% 8.1% -21.14% -15.78% -57.68% -12.9%

For the past year PTC Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 7 of the 8 factors.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.