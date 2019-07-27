Comparing of Psychemedics Corporation (PMD) and Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) and Syneos Health Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) compete with each other in the Medical Laboratories & Research sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Psychemedics Corporation 13 1.19 N/A 0.71 14.62 Syneos Health Inc. 48 1.15 N/A 0.20 212.84

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Psychemedics Corporation and Syneos Health Inc. Syneos Health Inc. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Psychemedics Corporation. The company that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Psychemedics Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Syneos Health Inc., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Psychemedics Corporation 0.00% 21.4% 15.2% Syneos Health Inc. 0.00% 0.7% 0.3%

Volatility & Risk

Psychemedics Corporation is 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.72. Competitively, Syneos Health Inc.’s beta is 1.39 which is 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Psychemedics Corporation is 3.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.1. The Current Ratio of rival Syneos Health Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Psychemedics Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Syneos Health Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Psychemedics Corporation and Syneos Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Psychemedics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Syneos Health Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Syneos Health Inc. has an average target price of $51, with potential upside of 3.68%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 56.9% of Psychemedics Corporation shares and 0% of Syneos Health Inc. shares. Insiders owned 4.5% of Psychemedics Corporation shares. Competitively, Syneos Health Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Psychemedics Corporation -0.1% -27.65% -44.47% -42.9% -48.27% -34.22% Syneos Health Inc. -5.55% -12.97% -17.86% -14.86% 4.25% 10.34%

For the past year Psychemedics Corporation had bearish trend while Syneos Health Inc. had bullish trend.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time. It offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, and opiates, including heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine. The company offers its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their childrenÂ’s drug use; and Fortune 500 companies and small to mid-size corporations. Psychemedics Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

Syneos Health, Inc. operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers a range of services spanning Phase I to Phase IV of clinical development, including full-service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercialization services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare industries, which include outsourced selling solutions, public relations and advertising solutions, and consulting related services. Its customers include small, mid-sized, and large companies in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. The company was formerly known as INC Research Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Syneos Health, Inc. in January 2018. Syneos Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.