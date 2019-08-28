Comparing of Psychemedics Corporation (PMD) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B)

Both Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B) are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Psychemedics Corporation 12 1.01 N/A 0.71 12.62 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 305 4.37 N/A 19.00 17.05

Table 1 demonstrates Psychemedics Corporation and Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Psychemedics Corporation. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Psychemedics Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Psychemedics Corporation 0.00% 19.1% 13.8% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.3% of Psychemedics Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.4% are Psychemedics Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Psychemedics Corporation 5.5% -9.08% -15.88% -51.6% -56.85% -43.23% Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. 4% 18.68% 9.82% 83.56% 170.61% 40.86%

For the past year Psychemedics Corporation had bearish trend while Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Psychemedics Corporation.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time. It offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, and opiates, including heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine. The company offers its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their childrenÂ’s drug use; and Fortune 500 companies and small to mid-size corporations. Psychemedics Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.