Comparing of PS Business Parks Inc. (PSB) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP)

PS Business Parks Inc. (NYSE:PSB) and Gladstone Commercial Corporation (NASDAQ:GOODP) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PS Business Parks Inc. 159 11.34 N/A 4.06 43.11 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 27 6.16 N/A 0.03 837.77

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PS Business Parks Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation. Gladstone Commercial Corporation has lower revenue and earnings than PS Business Parks Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. PS Business Parks Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PS Business Parks Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PS Business Parks Inc. 0.00% 21.5% 8.4% Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for PS Business Parks Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PS Business Parks Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Gladstone Commercial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

PS Business Parks Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -24.03% and an $133 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PS Business Parks Inc. and Gladstone Commercial Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 74.1% and 0%. About 0.6% of PS Business Parks Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PS Business Parks Inc. -0.82% 4.09% 11.62% 21.8% 39.6% 33.59% Gladstone Commercial Corporation -0.67% 0.11% 1.01% 4.44% 1.02% 7.47%

For the past year PS Business Parks Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Gladstone Commercial Corporation.

Summary

PS Business Parks Inc. beats Gladstone Commercial Corporation on 9 of the 10 factors.

PS Business Parks, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It owns, operates, acquires and develops commercial properties primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space. The firm was formerly known as Public Storage Properties XI, Inc. PS Business Parks, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is based in Glendale, California.