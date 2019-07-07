Comparing of Prudential plc (PUK) and MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) and MetLife Inc. (NYSE:MET) have been rivals in the Life Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential plc 41 0.00 N/A 3.04 13.80 MetLife Inc. 45 0.69 N/A 5.14 9.18

Table 1 demonstrates Prudential plc and MetLife Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. MetLife Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Prudential plc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Prudential plc has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than MetLife Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Prudential plc and MetLife Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential plc 0.00% 18.6% 0.6% MetLife Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 0.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.38 beta means Prudential plc’s volatility is 38.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. MetLife Inc. on the other hand, has 1.17 beta which makes it 17.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Prudential plc and MetLife Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential plc 0 0 0 0.00 MetLife Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

MetLife Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $49 consensus price target and a -3.35% potential downside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Prudential plc and MetLife Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 1.6% and 79.4% respectively. Insiders owned 1.2% of Prudential plc shares. Competitively, 0.1% are MetLife Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prudential plc -3% -5.58% 5.98% 0.57% -18.86% 18.69% MetLife Inc. -0.23% 4.24% 6.67% 4.38% 0.45% 14.88%

For the past year Prudential plc was more bullish than MetLife Inc.

Summary

MetLife Inc. beats Prudential plc on 7 of the 10 factors.

MetLife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management products in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in six segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; MetLife Holdings; and Brighthouse Financial. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, and critical illness insurance products; vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only and private floating rate funding agreements; and account guaranteed, separate account guaranteed, and trust guaranteed interest contracts. It also provides pension risk transfers, institutional income annuities, torts and settlements, capital markets investment, and other products and services, including life insurance products and funding agreements for funding postretirement benefits, as well as company-, bank-, or trust-owned life insurance used to finance nonqualified benefit programs for executives. In addition, the company offers automobile, homeownersÂ’ and personal excess liability, and credit insurance, as well as small business owners property, liability, and business interruption insurance products. Further, it provides pension products; variable, universal, term, and whole life insurance products; and variable, fixed, and indexed-linked annuities. The company serves individuals and corporations, as well as other institutions and their employees through independent agents, property and casualty specialists, sales forces, sales teams and relationship managers, and other organizations, as well as through career agency, bancassurance, direct marketing, brokerage, worksite marketing, and other third-party distribution and e-commerce channels. MetLife, Inc. was founded in 1863 and is based in New York, New York.