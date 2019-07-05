Comparing of Prudential Bancorp Inc. (PBIP) and Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED)

Prudential Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) and Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential Bancorp Inc. 18 6.12 N/A 1.02 16.96 Oconee Federal Financial Corp. 25 8.21 N/A 0.86 28.06

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Prudential Bancorp Inc. and Oconee Federal Financial Corp. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. seems to has lower earnings, but higher revenue compared to Prudential Bancorp Inc. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Prudential Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Oconee Federal Financial Corp., which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Prudential Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) and Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 0.7% Oconee Federal Financial Corp. 0.00% 4.8% 0.8%

Risk and Volatility

Prudential Bancorp Inc. is 110.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.1 beta. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. on the other hand, has 0.11 beta which makes it 89.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Prudential Bancorp Inc. and Oconee Federal Financial Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 40.1% and 4.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of Prudential Bancorp Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 77.37% of Oconee Federal Financial Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Prudential Bancorp Inc. 0.06% 0.76% -3.36% -2.7% -0.35% -1.87% Oconee Federal Financial Corp. -3.16% -7.24% -8.26% -2.1% -16.37% -2.73%

For the past year Prudential Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Oconee Federal Financial Corp.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Oconee Federal Financial Corp. beats Prudential Bancorp Inc.

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The companyÂ’s deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; nonresidential real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; agricultural loans; and consumer loans. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates through its executive office and seven branch offices located in Oconee County, South Carolina; Stephens County, Georgia; and Rabun County, Georgia. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Seneca, South Carolina. Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a subsidiary of Oconee Federal, MHC.